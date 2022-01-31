NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.69% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $40,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.