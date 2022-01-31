NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

