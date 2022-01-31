NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextSource Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

Shares of NextSource Materials stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.57. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.