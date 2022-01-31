NFTify Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTify has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $813,187.73 and approximately $2,721.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

