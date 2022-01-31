Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

NICMF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Nickel Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

