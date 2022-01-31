Nicolas B. Philpot Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Stock

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,356.18).

LON:ECK opened at GBX 43 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. Eckoh plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

ECK has been the topic of several research reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

