Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS NDGPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
About Nine Dragons Paper
Further Reading: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.