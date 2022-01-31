NorthRock Partners LLC Has $60.64 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

