Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $416.00 to $437.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $428.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $416.00 to $437.00.

1/11/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/10/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $399.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.

1/5/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $10.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.78. 34,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,863. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

