Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $305,934.48 and $655.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.81 or 1.00009440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00492599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

