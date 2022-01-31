Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

