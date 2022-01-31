Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $82.92

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.92, but opened at $86.71. Novavax shares last traded at $88.35, with a volume of 64,721 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,711 shares of company stock worth $13,492,105. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

