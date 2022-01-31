NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.89. 1,367,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,741. The company has a market cap of $982.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

