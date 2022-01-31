NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,370,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

