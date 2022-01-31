Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE NUS opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

