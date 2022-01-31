Nuance Communications (NUAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

