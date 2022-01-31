NULS One Day Volume Reaches $24.59 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. NULS has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

