Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NUW opened at $16.13 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,078,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

