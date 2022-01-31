Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NUW opened at $16.13 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
