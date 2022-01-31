Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE NXC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.48. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
