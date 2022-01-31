Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE NXC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.48. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

