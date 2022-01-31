Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
