Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 57.3% in January

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the December 31st total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,645. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

