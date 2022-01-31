NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.70

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 279266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000 over the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

