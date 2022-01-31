NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $228.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.22. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

