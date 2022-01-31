O3Swap (O3) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.