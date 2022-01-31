OAX Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. OAX has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $88,487.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

