Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

