OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,408. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2706905 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.