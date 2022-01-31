Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 1,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 638,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.