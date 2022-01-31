Oddo Bhf Reiterates “GBX 410” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 410 ($5.51) target price from analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.39) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BP.B traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 177.30 ($2.38). 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £35.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.35.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

