Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Oddz has a market cap of $8.36 million and $842,089.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

