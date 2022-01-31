ODUWA (OWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,694.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $13,694.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

