Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.61% of Old National Bancorp worth $73,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,192,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,323 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 962.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 281,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

