Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Reaches $3.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00008176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,314 coins and its circulating supply is 562,998 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

