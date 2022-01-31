Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches Market Cap of $458,888.38

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $458,888.38 and $185,395.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00110787 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

