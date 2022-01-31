OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.00

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 36023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

