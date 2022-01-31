OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.00

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 36023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
