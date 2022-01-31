ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

