Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Buys $42,000.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 400,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,549. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

