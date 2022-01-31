Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CFO Richard G. Vincent Purchases 10,000 Shares

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CFO Richard G. Vincent acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,549. The company has a market cap of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

