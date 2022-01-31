Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) General Counsel Purchases $15,130.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) General Counsel Chase C. Leavitt acquired 8,500 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

