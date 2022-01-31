Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $412,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.72 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

