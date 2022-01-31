Onooks Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $202,159.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

