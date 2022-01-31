Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,063 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

