Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 48,317 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 171,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

