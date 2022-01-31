Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $205.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

