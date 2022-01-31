Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,739 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.