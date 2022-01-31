Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,232 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.