Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 451.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after buying an additional 407,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

