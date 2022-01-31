Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $196.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.