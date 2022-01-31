Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.24 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $44.42 on Monday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

