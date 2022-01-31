Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.27 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

